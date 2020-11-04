Valdosta family gets new home thanks to the city’s CDBG grant

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A ribbon-cutting ceremony took place Wednesday morning for a new home on Lilly Street in Valdosta.
The home was built using the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG).
“Amazing and a wonderful feeling altogether, blessed, fortunate, can’t think of any more words to add to it but just a wonderful feeling,” said Derek Scott, the homeowner.
Scott said he’s been living in the property on Lilly Street for over 15 years.
Scott said his home was old and needed a lot of repair to the point that it was better to demolish and reconstruct.
He began to work on the repairs himself when he came across an advertisement about the CDBG grant.
“I feel very fortunate in the sense that it helped me in a time that help was really needed,” said Scott.
Scott lives in the home with his wife and daughter.
The reconstruction process took about two-and-a-half years. That includes applying to tearing it down and rebuilding.
Vanassa Flucas, Valdosta’s neighborhood development director, oversees the Community Development Block Grant.
She said even though they’ve done this for many families, every time makes a difference.
“It’s just a blessing to be a blessing. We had done this for so many families here in the city but for each and every time that we do this, it’s just great to be a blessing to a family,” said Flucas.
The project in total cost $85,000.
This program helps low to moderate-income homeowners with either fixing their home or full reconstruction.
The program is on a first-come, first-serve and first qualify basis.
“Words can’t really express how important it is for people to have a safe and sanitary home. To have somewhere that they can feel comfortable, that they feel as they can live and live happily, especially during these times. So for us to be able to present that like I said it’s just really great, it’s a blessing,” said Flucas.
