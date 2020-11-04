Sylvester repairing substandard, deteriorating homes with CHIP grant

SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - If your house is deteriorating, City of Sylvester leaders could help you fix it up.
The city was recently awarded the CHIP grant for the third year in a row.
The Community Home Investment Program is a state grant for $300,000.
City leaders said it’s part of their long-term strategy to combat deteriorating and substandard housing in Sylvester.
“In some instances where it’s been so successful, the house was way below substandard, so termite-infested where we couldn’t rehab it, so it allowed us to be able to tear down that house and reconstruct it,” Autron Hayes, Sylvester city manager, said.
Those who qualify could receive new HVAC units, new flooring, new windows and more.
This is open to property owners within the City of Sylvester with lower to moderate incomes.
Hayes said applicants can head to Sylvester City Hall to learn more and get help with the application process.
