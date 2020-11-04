South Georgia election supervisors explain voting certification delay

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - While we are waiting to see if Georgia will turn blue or red, South Georgia election leaders are hard at work counting and certifying local and national races.
“Well, most people think after Election Day, it’s over. It’s not over with for me, because I have to go in and resubmit, and get everything complete to be ready for certification," said Carolyn Williams, election supervisor and chief registrar for Terrell County.
So what does it take to certify an election?
Even though in-person and absentee ballots have been collected, provisional ballots have until Friday to be counted.
“I will just give you an example of one of the provisional ballot codes. It’s for a person that does not have identification. So if a voter doesn’t have identification, they can go to the precinct and vote the provisional ballot and they have three days up until Friday to bring their ID up to our office, and that ballot will be counted,” said Ginger Nickerson, Dougherty County election supervisor.
There are other things that can slow election results down, like if one candidate wants a recount.
“Mistakes can happen. And so, we go back and do the recount. And it’s required. And both candidates will be notified and informed of the recount. And it’s nothing that we’re trying to hide from anyone — we want to be sure too. The recount, if they wish to have a recount, a recount is what it’s going to be," said Williams.
And while all of these procedures take time, election supervisors, like Williams, just want to get it right.
“Yes, it takes up more time, but here, I would rather go ahead with the recount and like for the candidate to feel sure that it wasn’t a mistake or an accident, and that everything was accurate. So, it’s fine," said Williams.
Provisional ballots have to be turned in by the close of your county’s elections office on Friday. Once they are verified, elections offices can give certified results to the secretary of state’s office.
