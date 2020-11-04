Player of the Week: Mario Clark of the Fitzgerald Purple Hurricanes

“It drives everyone really, it’s really like the preparation really, practice whatever. You get out what you put in. The O-line has been working their butts off this whole season since June. So, it’s like been a long run for them, and it’s really paying off every game. This week, this is a very good team we’re coming up against, and we’re going to have to be on our P’s and Q’s with everything. Like right now, they’re pumping the weights. So, be ready," said Clark.