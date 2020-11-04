Player of the Week: Mario Clark of the Fitzgerald Purple Hurricanes

FITZGERALD, Ga. (WALB) - Every week we will get the chance to highlight a player who stepped up and helped lead their team to victory.
After another week of high school football, one player stood out from the rest.
This week’s Player of the Week features Mario Clark of the Fitzgerald Purple Hurricanes.
Clark was the go-to guy Friday night and the senior contributed heavily to the teams 55-7 victory over Worth County.
The back rushed for 100 yards on 14 touches reaching the endzone four times.
This win keeps the Hurricanes on pace with Thomasville for the top spot in the region.
The Canes also captured their first 8-0 start since 2009.
Clark is a major reason why they’ve seen this level of success this season.
“It drives everyone really, it’s really like the preparation really, practice whatever. You get out what you put in. The O-line has been working their butts off this whole season since June. So, it’s like been a long run for them, and it’s really paying off every game. This week, this is a very good team we’re coming up against, and we’re going to have to be on our P’s and Q’s with everything. Like right now, they’re pumping the weights. So, be ready," said Clark.
The Hurricanes travel to the Rose City to take on the 5-3 Thomasville Bulldogs in region play, this Friday.
