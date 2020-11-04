Large early voting numbers leads to smooth Election Day in Terrell Co.

DAWSON, Ga. (WALB) - Large numbers of people voting by mail or taking part in early voting made this election run smoothly in some places like Terrell County.
At the Terrell County Government building in Dawson, people stopped by all afternoon to vote but without any long waits.
Terrell County Election Superintendent Carolyn Williams says all polls in the county were able to open on time Tuesday morning and they have not seen long lines or excessive wait times. Williams says the large turnout during early and absentee voting has helped Election Day run smoothly.
“We actually had 48 percent turnout with early voting in person and early voting absentee by mail together submitted so today we still have voters coming in but they are not backed up at all.”
