Grady voter turnout slows down Tuesday afternoon

Grady voter turnout slows down Tuesday afternoon
Voter Turnout Slows Down Into the Afternoon (Source: WALB)
By Niah Humphrey | November 4, 2020 at 7:27 AM EST - Updated November 4 at 7:28 AM

CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - Lines were long Tuesday morning in Grady County, but got shorter into the afternoon.

Poll manager Joan Denham said everything has been going well, and it’s a smooth process so far. Denham said the Jackie Robinson Boys and Girls Club voting precinct in Grady County hasn’t seen many long lines of people coming to vote this election day.

Joan Denham, Poll Manager
Joan Denham, Poll Manager (Source: WALB)

Probate Court Clerk Diane Allen said more than 50% of people voted early this year, and that may be why they aren’t as busy today.

Denham said the process is easy. Once the voter receives their card, they’ll go vote and the ballot will be printed.

The ballot will then be placed in a locked machine.

It then goes to the Elections Superintendent at the Grady County Courthouse.

“We have the locks with seals. Everything has to be sealed up and written down so she knows nothing has been tampered with once I lock it up,” Denham said

Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.