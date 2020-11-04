Grady Co. sheriff works to build on established principles after election win

CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - Grady County’s top lawman will hold on to his badge for four more years.
Harry Young was re-elected as the county’s sheriff in Tuesday’s election.
After 16 years as sheriff in Grady County, Young will continue to lead for another four years.
“Dickie and I, we’re friends, and I’m glad I won, but he’s a good guy," said Young.
Donald “Dickie” Thomas was Young’s challenger.
He finished with 38 percent of the votes while Young had 62 percent.
Young said it’s a bittersweet moment, but he also said people know and trust his work.
“I’ve done the job 16 years and people know what I can do. If I tell them something’s going to happen, it’s going to happen," said Young.
Young said while they do have to pay attention to crime in the city, this isn’t the only place where crime takes place. But he said over the next four years, he will work to bring in at least four more deputies per shift.
Young said Grady County has the least amount of deputies per population in the state.
“I don’t care if you’re the best sheriff and you’ve got 200 deputies, you’re going to have some crime. But we don’t have enough deputies and I know that, but we do good for what we got," explained Young.
Over the last year, Young introduced a drug unit to the sheriff’s office, which he said is going well.
“Most of the main drug dealers around, we got them scheduled for federal court. I just try to do my job and make sure I do things right and protect people. I think we’ve done a great job," said Young.
