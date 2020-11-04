Dry until the weekend

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Sunny with seasonably warm mid 70s this afternoon. As the fall chill relaxes, temperatures are rising. Not as chilly tonight as lows drop into the low 50s which gives way to mild mid-upper 70s.
Warming trend extends through the weekend into early week with highs topping upper 70s low 80s and lows low 60s to around 70.
Along with rising temperatures, moisture slowly increases. Look for more clouds the rest of the week followed by a slight chance of rain over the weekend. Rain chances rise next week with all eyes shifting toward the Gulf for potential tropical trouble.
As of this afternoon, Eta is tracking slowly over Central America with life threatening rain and flash flooding. Eta is expected to emerge in the western Caribbean late week. It’s forecast to move across Cuba then over South Florida early week. After that the track remains uncertain although the cone of uncertainty includes the Florida Peninsula. Stay tuned for updates.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.