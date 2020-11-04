Crisp Co. boy to run mile in honor of fallen sheriff’s office corporal

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - One Crisp County boy is honoring fallen Crisp County Sheriff’s Office Cpl. Avery Hillman.
On Wednesday, at 6:30 p.m., Zechariah Cartledge will run one mile, carrying his flag in honor of Hillman.
Zechariah is the founder of Running 4 Heroes, an organization that runs one mile for every first responder who makes the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.
Zechariah’s parents are encouraging residents and agencies from across the country to join in on the walk to help honor Hillman.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.