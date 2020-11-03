Rainfree and Warming up

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Election Day was absolutely beautiful with abundant sunshine and pleasantly cool upper 60s low 70s. Tonight lows drop into the low 40s for a chilly start Wednesday then rebound into the low 70s. With high pressure in control this tranquill weather pattern continues through the week.
Late week increasing clouds but rain holds off until the weekend. Otherwise much warmer as highs top upper 70s around 80 and lows drop only into the low-upper 50s the rest of the week.
For the weekend, isolated showers are possible with highs upper 70s and lows in the 60s.
In the Caribbean, Hurricane Eta, a major Category 4 Hurricane has made inland along the coast of Nicaragua. Eta will track slowly over Central America before emerging in the western Caribbean late week. Forecast models suggest Eta will moves over Cuba then across south Florida. After than what direction it takes or it’s potential intensity remains uncertain. Stay tuned for updates.
