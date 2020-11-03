No issues reported in Lowndes County voting locations

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Lowndes County Board of Elections tells us there have been no issues reported as of 6 p.m. Tuesday.
They say everything has been going well.
As of 3:45 p.m., there was a total of 5,895 votes cast in the county.
Last-minute voters passed by the Board of Elections Office Tuesday morning to find their polling locations.
At Precinct 3, Northside Baptist Church’s gym, there were no lines.
Candy Phillips, who lives in Valdosta, says she never votes by mail.
She says she only trusts coming in-person and doing it herself.
“It was very easy, probably easier than doing it at the early voting. I tried twice and the parking was so cramped. This was completely easy, felt safe, nothing to worry about,” said Phillips.
She tells us the division in the United States right now is the biggest change she wants to see.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.