Golden Rams will return to competition next year

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany State University (ASU) will seek to cautiously move forward with its 2021 winter and spring sports schedule, the school announced in a release Tuesday. But they will play to empty arenas, because fans will not be permitted to attend any sporting competition.
ASU’s top priority remains the health, safety, and well-being of our campus community, alumni, and supporters, the school said.
ASU’s men’s and women’s basketball schedule will begin on January 10 and will feature a 12-14 game conference schedule.
The spring 2021 season will feature men’s and women’s tennis, golf, men’s and women’s track and field, softball, and baseball.
