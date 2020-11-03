GBI: Former Fitzgerald police captain arrested in sexual exploitation case

FITZGERALD, Ga. (WALB) - A former Fitzgerald police captain has been arrested on sexual exploitation of children charges, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).
Former Fitzgerald Police Captain Allen E. Pope, 54, was arrested on Friday in Ben Hill County by GBI agents and the sheriff’s office.
On Oct. 28, District Attorney Brad Rigby of the Cordele Judicial Circuit requested that the GBI investigate allegations of sexual exploitation of children occurring in Ben Hill County.
On Oct. 15, GBI agents said Pope engaged in a conversation via text with a 13-year-old girl that was sexual in nature and included nude photos and videos of the girl.
As a result of the investigation, Pope has been charged with the following:
- Sexual exploitation of children
- Two counts of computer or electronic pornography and Child Exploitation Prevention Act
- Violation of oath by a public officer.
Agents said they also conducted a search warrant at Pope’s office at the Fitzgerald Police Department and his home.
Evidence recovered from the search will be analyzed for further information, according to the GBI.
This is an active and ongoing case.
Anyone with information about this investigation is urged to contact the GBI at (478) 987-4545.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.