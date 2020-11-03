Dougherty Co. voters confused by precinct change

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Voters who typically vote at the Bill Miller Center were supposed to report to Morningside Elementary School to vote on November 3, since the community center is currently under renovation.
But not everyone got the memo.
Suntania Livingston said she got a postcard in the mail that sent her to the wrong location.
“This is from the Voter’s Registration Office, and it pretty much lets you know that you are registered to vote and it tells you what precinct to go to based on where you stay at. And so, here on the back, they sent me to 302 Vick. That’s actually close to my home, but it’s not the correct place so it’s very inconvenient. Had I not ran into you guys I would have never got a chance to vote today," said Livingston.
The Dougherty County Elections Office said they were notified about the polling location change in early August.
They say they sent out notices online and posted signs at the center.
Dougherty County Commissioner Gloria Gaines rode down to the Bill Miller Community Center to see if voters missed the memo.
“And I’m not sure if they did indeed get the message, obviously not, and you said that there have been about 15 cars in the last five minutes. But I hope that they won’t give up, that they will indeed go to Morningside to vote," said Commissioner Gaines.
Livingston says that she hopes the confusion didn’t keep too many voters from casting their ballots in this election.
“That would have been such an inconvenience to people that would have been on a break and didn’t have time- they wouldn’t have been able to make it back in time to do it. And based on the advertisements on TV, they were saying that Georgia is really the determining vote for the United States so our vote is very important this year," said Livingston.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.