Americus Community Garden opens

Healthy Sumter’s slogan is “Healthy Starts Here.” A new website, www.healthysumter.org, will include information about healthy eating and exercise, colorectal cancer prevention, mental health resources, and more. “We’ll have a community events section on the site, and we’re planning to develop a mobile app and start a Facebook page so people throughout the county can really engage with Healthy Sumter and share projects and activities they’re doing to promote healthy living,” Lunneborg said. “We want to reach out to our entire community and address our minds and our bodies. We want everyone to benefit from what we can accomplish together.”