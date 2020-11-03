Albany State students had several voting options for election

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany State University’s (ASU) West Campus served as a polling place on November 3 and some of the students on campus took advantage of the convenient location to cast their ballots.
Jontavious Edukore is an ASU student, originally from Florida. He said this is his first election as a Georgia voter.
“It was more convenient. I live literally down the road and I just moved here so I just did it here. I know a lot of young people like me don’t vote. Actually, I wasn’t not going to. It was just, it wasn’t like a really big deal for me, I guess. But I mean, I just took it upon myself and I went in and did it. I feel better now that I did it,” said Edukore.
Ginger Nickerson, Dougherty County Election supervisor, says that college students have more options than most when it comes to voting in elections.
“Students are similar to the military when it comes to voting, they have the option to vote from their campus or either vote from home. So, absentee is a tool that they can use. They can vote as a mail-in ballot, or they can go home during advance voting, or they can go home on the weekend voting, or on election day. So, it is up to the students to decide where they want to cast their ballot,” said Nickerson.
Nickerson went on to say that voting at ASU West, and at the other polling locations across Dougherty County, was surprising, “quiet," on Election Day.
