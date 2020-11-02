Worth Co. names new superintendent

SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - A new Worth County Schools superintendent has been named, according to Hubert Souter, the Board of Education (BOE) chairperson.
Souter said Nehemiah Cummings, who was the Assistant Superintendent in Brantley County, will now fill the seat Dr. Shannon Norfleet left open.
Norfleet was selected as the superintendent in late May, however, after only a few months in the position, Norfleet resigned in October, leaving the position open once again.
Souter said Cummings has 21 years of experience in public education, along with three years of experience as the assistant superintendent in Brantley County.
The BOE is excited and confident about Cummings, stating his experience and background in education is what led the board to hire him, Souter told WALB News 10.
Souter said Cummings will start Nov. 30.
