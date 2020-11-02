VFD reminds everyone it’s time to change smoke alarm batteries

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Valdosta Fire Department wants to remind everyone that the time has come to replace your smoke alarm batteries.
Daylight Saving Time ended Sunday and firefighters said if you haven’t already, you should replace the batteries and test the alarm system to make sure it works.
They said you should also test the smoke alarm each month. There is a button in the back, click it and make sure it activates the beeper.
Fire Chief Brian Boutwell said some alarms are sealed and should last about 10 years but should still be tested frequently.
“Smoke alarms save lives, early detection and early notification for citizens allow them to escape their homes," said Boutwell.
The National Fire Protection Association reports that 71 percent of smoke alarms that failed to operate had missing, disconnected or dead batteries. This reinforces how important it is to make time twice a year to check smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.
