UPDATE: APD identifies fatal shooting victim

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) reports that a man was shot about 6:40 p.m. Sunday in the 2500 block of South Jackson Street.
Officers responded were called to the shooting, which turned fatal. APD said about noon Monday that 25-year-old Tony Moses was standing outside when he was shot, but had made it inside the residence as police arrived. He was pronounced deceased at the hospital.
APD’s report indicates that Moses had a single gunshot wound to the upper portion of his right side, about the armpit. EMS responded to the scene and transported him to Phoebe Main for treatment where he was pronounced deceased.
WALB has withheld the names of the homeowner of the officers who investigated the shooting in this report-
“Contact was made with homeowner, who stated she was in her room sleeping when she heard a loud bang. She stated it was Tony coming into the house and falling in the hallway. She stated he said “they got me, they got me” so she called police. She stated she did not see or hear anything.”
“APD canvassed the area and located several shell casings in the roadway in front of the house. Police spoke with several neighbors who all advised they did not see anything, but heard the gunshots. They did not locate any form of security footage in the immediate area. There are no known witnesses or suspects at this time.”
APD released the victim’s name after next of kin had been notified.
The Robbery/Homicide Team is investigating the incident. If you know anything that could help in the death investigation of Tony Moses, call Albany Crimestoppers at 436-TIPS, and you could earn a reward.
Moses is the 17th person killed in a homicide in Dougherty County this year. Six arrests have been made in these cases so far. Call Crimestoppers at 436-TIPS if you have information that could help solve these crimes, and you could earn a reward.
