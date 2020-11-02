Toys for tots in need of more donations for children

MITCHELL COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - Toys for Tots is still in need of more donations this year.
Bernetta Sweet, the coordinator in Mitchell County, said they received around 30 toys at their event Saturday, but that’s not nearly enough.
While many sponsors aren’t able to give due to the pandemic, they’re asking for the community’s help more than ever.
Sweet said last year, they provided more than 2,700 children with toys and she said they’re expecting even more applicants this year.
“Right now, we’re at 500 kids this year with the registration, and so we do know that we’re going to have even more requests this year for toys, so we are really needing the community’s support for that," said Sweet.
Sweet said they’re taking donations until Dec.11.
You can drop off donations at the Mitchell County Neighborhood Service Center from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
There will also be another toy drive on Nov. 14 in Camilla.
