Team of the Week: Brookwood Warriros

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - In Brookwood’s last non-region game of the season, they faced a long-time rival in Southwest Georgia Academy.
The Warriors held SGA to its fewest points.
Putting the rest of the league on notice.
And that’s why they’re our Team of the Week.
The Warriors from SGA was Brookwoods greatest anticipated test this season.
SGA handily defeated two of Brookwood’s region opponents this season.
Brookwood played spoiler for Southwest Georgia’s homecoming night.
The Warriors recorded 349 total yards, forced three turnovers, returned a fumble and a kickoff for a touchdown.
They walked out of Warrior Stadium with a 41-28 victory.
Head Coach Shane Boggs said they’re peaking at just the right time.
The defense hung tough and set up the Warriors for an explosive night.
“We talked to our 11 (defensive) guys that would be out there and how much courage do we have to go play after play and hit these two (SGA running backs) guys? One of them weighs 250 one of them weighs 230. A lot of our guys weigh 160, 170, 180 lbs... So, we got a few, a couple of them that are around 200 pounds, but I just think it’s a picture of how courage and resilience our guys have. They’re fighters and they fight for each other. It was a top-notch win for us for sure, our guys are again a great testament to how much fight and how much courage our guys have. And I’m proud of them,” said Boggs.
Boggs said their goal for the year remains.
Win the region championship.
That’ll be put to the test beginning this Friday as they begin region play against Tiftarea Academy.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.