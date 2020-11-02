Team of the Week: Brookwood Warriros

“We talked to our 11 (defensive) guys that would be out there and how much courage do we have to go play after play and hit these two (SGA running backs) guys? One of them weighs 250 one of them weighs 230. A lot of our guys weigh 160, 170, 180 lbs... So, we got a few, a couple of them that are around 200 pounds, but I just think it’s a picture of how courage and resilience our guys have. They’re fighters and they fight for each other. It was a top-notch win for us for sure, our guys are again a great testament to how much fight and how much courage our guys have. And I’m proud of them,” said Boggs.