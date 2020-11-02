Staying dry and warming up

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Absolutely gorgeous fall conditions continue. Full sunshine with below average temperatures in the 60s across SGA Monday afternoon. Tonight clear and rather chilly as lows drop into the upper 30s. Otherwise no weather woes on Election day with full sunshine and highs upper 60s.
That kicks off a warming trend as temperatures gradually rise the rest of the week. Lows go from the upper 30s to upper 50s while highs reach low 70s to around 80.
Next chance of rain and it’s only a slight chance not until the weekend.
In the Caribbean, Hurricane Eta became a major Category 4 hurricane with max winds 130mph as it nears central America. Projected landfall is along the coast of Nicaragua. Although Eta tracks inland for several days, it’s projected to re-emerge into the Caribbean this weekend. After that models are split on the eventual track. Stay tuned for updates.
