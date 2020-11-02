Six new businesses have opened in Moultrie since pandemic

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Six new downtown businesses in Moultrie have opened since the pandemic began.
The city said it plans to open even more over the next few years.
Two Scoops and a Dog is just one of the small businesses that opened in Downtown Moultrie during the COVID-19 pandemic.
With multiple locations across Southwest Georgia, the restaurant is now selling its award-winning homemade chili, along with much more, to the Moultrie community.
Owner Nikki Williams said small towns tend to have more of an appreciation for “mom and pop” businesses, which is one reason she came to Moultrie.
“Being a Southwest Georgia hand-raised girl, I’ve always looked at smaller cities as communities where families get together and can thrive because of family connections," said Williams.
Williams said even though COVID-19 may have set them way back, they’re grateful to have made it this far.
She said the city and community in Moultrie have welcomed them with open arms.
“They have given me every area of marketing tools to use to thrive and to make sure that we’re able to get the business off the ground and going," explained Williams.
“Downtown Moultrie is the heart of Moultrie and Colquitt County, and it is the perfect fit for small businesses to come in and open their doors," said Amy Johnson, the Moultrie director of downtown economic development.
Johnson said they offer many incentives for those who would like to bring their business downtown. Some include low-interest loans, façade grants and the rural zones incentive, which will start in January of 2021.
“We really expect to increase investment in Downtown Moultrie and new businesses in that five year period of that rural zone," said Johnson.
Loft living, restaurants, local shops and the courthouse sitting as the centerpiece of downtown is what Johnson said really brings people to Moultrie. She said they stay encouraged by the work property and business owners do throughout their downtown.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.