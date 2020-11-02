Sec. of State addresses GA voting as of Monday

ATLANTA, Ga. (WALB) - Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger held a Monday morning news conference call in Atlanta to update where his office is so far as early voting ended, with election day coming Tuesday morning.
“This is what it looks like to vote in a pandemic. Though we had some obstacles to overcome, we took steps to maintain all voting options in Georgia," said Raffensperger. "Three weeks of early voting, No Excuse absentee ballots, and in-person Day of Election voting which will be tomorrow. We let no one, no candidate, no group stand in your voting option preference.”
He said the state has hit every mark of its November Action Plan, which Raffensperger released in June after statewide polling location issues. He listed them:
-Four action items included increasing poll workers and enhancing training, deploying more on-site technical support at polling locations, decreasing lines through more polling locations, and move voters to pre-election voting day options
-52,000 Georgians have volunteered as poll workers with local election teams
-He has brought on enough service techs to deploy in all of Georgia’s 159 voting counties— 2,000 field service techs on standby to help any poll location statewide
-Counties have stepped up and added more polling locations to help shorten lines
-Plans to re-introduce a bill to require polling locations with over 2,000 voters to split into at least two precincts to address line length if there is a line of an hour or longer on election day.
-A record 55% of active voters (3,915,147 voters) have already cast ballots in GA as of Monday
-2,689,692 people voted early in Georgia (more than 2.6M)
-1,225,455 absentee voters (more than 1.2M) have had ballots accepted by their counties.
-262,700 Georgians who still have absentee ballots out; Encourages those people to still cast a ballot at a local drop box or take it to the local registrar’s office.
-Raffensperger says there may be challenges tomorrow. The job of the county poll managers and workers will be to address those issues quickly and the state will be ready to help where it can. Also says there will be long lines, encouraged voters to practice patience, and extend grace.
“I want to assure voters that regardless of party or ideology, the outcome of the election will be accurate. We will have an audit to verify the results. You can all have faith in the outcome.”
As Raffensperger departed for another meeting, Gabriel Sterling, Implementation Manager, GA Secretary of State’s Office took over and spoke about possible challenges Tuesday:
-We won’t know until they occur. Generally speaking, it will be opening--long lines that have built up before doors have opened. We’ve taken all the steps we think we can working with the counties to prepare them to address those issues quickly.
On Polling Locations Still Without Power from Hurricane Zeta:
-They’re down to maybe two or three this morning. One has been moved to another location. They’re working with EMC and power companies to make sure locations are energized and ready to go by tomorrow morning.
On the updated Timeline for getting results:
“Nothing’s going to be too different than what we’ve seen already,” Sterling said. “The good news is by doing the pre-canvassing and the screening of ballots, the vast majority— and we’ve been in contact with the counties-- are all caught up, except for the stuff in drop boxes today and yesterday, and what’s going to come in tomorrow through the mail and drop-boxes, so the bulk of the votes should be known by Tuesday night, early Wednesday morning and the remainder of the process should probably be Wednesday morning. But depending on the outcomes of some of these close races, it will probably be Wednesday morning before we have a final outcome.”
Sterling didn’t have the number of rejected absentee ballots at that time, but says the information will be sent to the media.
On current issues with software/technology:
-Systems have worked pretty smoothly and counties are happy with the adjudication software that allows them to pull in their canvassing teams to get ballots adjudicated, and is more efficient than the manual system the state used to have.
How close are absentee ballots to being counted:
-The vast majority are already in the system. They began two weeks ago. The vast majority are prepared to be given out on the unofficial results on Tuesday night.
Will those results be the first that we see?
“It’s up to the counties,” said Sterling. “They are going to have the early vote in as well because they have to get the memory cards off those scanners and they can pretty easily get those in their election manual system and put that into election night reporting. It’s up to the counties to decide on how and when they want to do that.”
On those with COVID voting:
The office says you cannot put up any additional barriers to voting regardless of someone’s health condition. Making sure to accommodate those people inside the polling place in a safe way. Provided mask, sanitizer, and alternatives like voting off to the side away from others to minimize exposure to others. He says the vast majority of those in quarantine or with Covid will act responsibly and vast majority of those have likely voted already. Mentioned that you can’t turn someone away because they are not wearing a mask and that poll workers/managers will be making decisions on site.
The state is using historical data when it comes to how they are coming up with numbers of the expected turnout. Also using MIT data when it comes to voter turnout and preparing for the needs of the polls.
On those who haven’t received absentee ballots yet:
-There are two things you can do: (1) Wait for today to see if the ballot comes in, vote, and drop it in a dropbox and (2) Go to your polling location, tell the poll worker or poll manager you need to cancel your ballot, and then you’ll be able to vote in person. The latter is the main thing you will likely have to do.
