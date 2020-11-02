Protocols in place for voters with COVID-19

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Those with COVID-19 or who are quarantined due to possible exposure will be allowed to vote in-person on Election Day.
The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) updated its protocols to help make it possible.
“With voting happening tomorrow, we are being a little lenient, there is leniency in that. Everyone has the right to vote, so we just want to make sure everyone who is going out to vote is doing it safely. Especially those who are positive or have been exposed,” said Kristin Patten, the public information officer for the DPH South Health District.
Voters who are sick will be allowed to vote in-person Tuesday, but with some protocols in place.
Patten said those voters should take the necessary steps to protect poll workers and other voters around them.
“Anyone who has been exposed to COVID or has tested positive, let poll workers know when they arrive at their polling location that they are on isolation or quarantined. Those individuals are encouraged to social distance and we recommend they wear a mask, make sure they are using hand sanitizer and taking extreme precautions to try to limit exposure to others as best as possible while still being able to go out and vote,” said Patten.
These precautions are especially important now with Lowndes County COVID numbers on the rise.
The department of Public health said poll workers should minimize contact with voters and follow respiratory protection guidelines, including wearing a mask and gloves.
“This is for anyone whether or not they have tested positive for COVID, been exposed to COVID or have no idea and are just walking around. It is all the same, you want to maintain that social distance, wear a mask, make sure you are using hand sanitizer, washing your hands regularly even when you are using the hand sanitizer. And again, this is especially important for polling locations because tomorrow it’s going to be very busy. That social distancing portion, make sure you are staying six feet away from everyone around you, that’s our best advice,” said Patten.
By following the preventative steps, DPH ensures voters can safely exercise their right to vote while protecting others at polling locations.
