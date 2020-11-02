Protocols in place for voters with COVID-19

“This is for anyone whether or not they have tested positive for COVID, been exposed to COVID or have no idea and are just walking around. It is all the same, you want to maintain that social distance, wear a mask, make sure you are using hand sanitizer, washing your hands regularly even when you are using the hand sanitizer. And again, this is especially important for polling locations because tomorrow it’s going to be very busy. That social distancing portion, make sure you are staying six feet away from everyone around you, that’s our best advice,” said Patten.