Phoebe reinstitutes ER visitation in an upgraded facility

Because of the upgrades, and a leveling off of COVID-19 cases, Phoebe will reinstitute limited visitation in the emergency center. “We know it is extremely difficult for patients in the ER to be separated from their loved ones, but we simply have not been able to allow safe visitation, until now. Beginning Nov. 2, we will reinstitute limited visitation in the ER. We know this will be a big relief to patients and their families, and we are pleased to provide this service,” said Evelyn Olenick, DNP, RN, Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital Chief Nursing Officer.