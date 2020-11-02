Phoebe, ATC work together to train more nurses

For its part, ATC agrees to use the support it gets from Phoebe to increase its number of ASN graduates. Currently, the program enrolls about 80 students per year. The goal is to increase that by 25% to 100 students. “This partnership will not only allow us to enroll more students, we believe it will help us significantly improve our retention rate by providing our students greater one-on-one attention with instructors,” said Emmett Griswold, Ed.D, Albany Technical College Executive Vice President and Vice President for Academic Affairs. “We prepare our students well. Our ASN graduates have a nearly 100% pass rate on their National Council Licensure Examination, and we look forward to preparing even more southwest Georgians to have successful nursing careers, right here at home.”