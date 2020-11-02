No Crisp Co. Sheriff’s Office staff showing signs of COVID-19 after deputy’s death

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - Crisp County Sheriff Billy Hancock said no sheriff’s office employees are showing signs or symptoms of COVID-19 after Corporal Avery Hillman’s death from COVID-19 complications.
Hancock said they have and continue to take COVID-19 seriously with many precautions in place.
“We’ve been really aggressive,” said Hancock.
They don’t believe anyone else was infected and no employees at this time are being quarantined.
Sheriff Hancock said no other employees have tested positive for COVID-19.
“We take temperatures twice a day. Anybody that comes in and out of our building or anybody that is assigned a duty and then of course, if anybody showed symptoms, we do immediate testing. We have an infirmary inside the detention center here that has test kits that have both the rapid test results and the health department test results,” explained Hancock.
Hancock said they are continuing to sanitize patrol cars and offices throughout the day with a deep cleanse on the weekends.
The sheriff’s office also keeps PPE kits on hand for deputies and employees are wearing masks, especially when deputies are interacting with the public.
The sheriff said Corporal Hillman had been battling COVID-19 in the hospital for four weeks.
“He reported straight to his duty station and did not come in the office that much because it was an off-site assignment,” Hancock told WALB News 10.
Sheriff Hancock said the deputy caught the virus on duty while stationed at the hospital, but at this time they can’t say positively how he caught it.
Hancock said several people, including himself, and other departments have been tested in the past. He said he himself has been tested several times and is doing the best he can to protect himself and others.
“And I’ve limited my travels and practice social distancing wherever I can. I haven’t been out much to any public restaurants to eat, I haven’t been out of the county to go on any type of trip or vacation,” said Hancock.
We are told arrangements for Corporal Hillman are still being finalized.
Sheriff Hancock said he met with Corporal Hillman’s family Monday to help plan those arrangements.
