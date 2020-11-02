Moultrie business owner updates downtown buildings

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - A business owner in downtown Moultrie said he plans to take advantage of the city’s new rural zone designation.
Dennis Futch owns a tax company as well as a few other buildings downtown. He said he recently updated the façade on each building and the inside of one.
Futch said without downtown Moultrie’s help, he wouldn’t have done any of it. He said they may use the city’s rural zones designation program to add to the second level.
“Probably use that to go upstairs and create apartments upstairs and create some downtown living and upper echelon type space for people who want to live in this downtown area. Just try to make it a better place for everybody to live and work,” said Futch.
They’ve also redone the entire parking lot and added electric car chargers.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.