Luke tapped to head drug task force

DECATUR, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announces the promotion of Stripling Luke to Assistant Special Agent in Charge of the GBI’s Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office (SWRDEO) in Albany. ASAC Luke will be responsible for the supervision of the Special Agents and Task Force Agents assigned to the unit. SWRDEO covers a 42-county area in southwest Georgia.
Luke has been employed with the GBI for over 14 years, starting his career as a Special Agent assigned to the Altamaha Drug Task Force in Baxley. In 2007, Luke transferred to GBI’s Region 15 Dual Purpose Office in Sylvester, where he investigated mid-to high-level drug trafficking organizations.
In 2016, ASAC Luke was recognized by the Georgia Narcotics Officer Association as the recipient of the Joseph Whitehead Award. In 2017, ASAC Luke was selected by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation as the recipient of the Stephen B. Robertson Memorial Award. He is also a certified Public Safety Bomb Technician for the GBI.
Luke received a Bachelor of Science Degree from Valdosta State University in 2004 and a Master of Science Degree in Criminal Justice from Valdosta State University in May 2006.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is comprised of three divisions: the Georgia Crime Information Center, the Crime Laboratory, and the Investigative Division. The agency has 808 employees and a FY21 budget of $98.8 million.
ASAC Stripling Luke is from Camilla, and resides in Tifton.
