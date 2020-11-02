Lowndes Co. Sheriff’s Office and Valdosta Police Dept. prepare for Election Day

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Lowndes County and the City of Valdosta prepared for Election Day, which included their law enforcement departments.
Voters should expect to see a heavy police presence across the city and county Tuesday, whether it’s helping with traffic or patrolling around polling locations.
Law enforcement will be on high alert, making sure everything goes smoothly.
Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk said he’s heard of other areas having trouble at polling locations. However, that is not the case in Lowndes County.
Paulk told WALB News 10 that they have not received any threats or information and they don’t anticipate any problems.
“Sometimes people get frustrated waiting in long lines, that’s probably all we’ve ever had in my 20 years. We’ve always monitored the polling places, and of course, a lot of traffic. Traffic has always been the only problem we’ve ever had," said Paulk.
Valdosta Police Chief Leslie Manahan with the Valdosta Police Department said they’ve not received any intelligence on any threats in the area. She said they will continue to monitor information the FBI sends out on a daily basis.
Manahan also said the department has put steps in place to monitor the polls and take the necessary steps if anything occurs.
