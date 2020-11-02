Lowndes Co. Health Department plans flu shot event

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - With COVID-19 still spreading it is more important now than ever to protect yourself from the flu, the Lowndes County Health Department will hold a Drive-Thru Flu Clinic on Friday, November 13, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Lowndes County Civic Center, 2108 East Hill Avenue in Valdosta.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), everyone 6 months of age and older should receive the flu vaccine each year. It is the first crucial step in protecting yourself and others against this serious illness.
People at higher risk for contracting serious flu complications include young children, pregnant women, people with chronic health conditions such as asthma, diabetes, or heart and lung disease, and people 65 years and older.
This event is open to anyone interested in receiving their vaccination. Insurance will be processed for those with coverage from the following carriers: Aetna, Anthem BCBS, Cigna, Coventry, United Healthcare, Medicaid (PeachState, AmeriGroup, CareSource, PeachCare & WellCare), and Medicare. You will need to bring your insurance card with you to the event.
For those who are self-pay, the cost is $21. Cash and card will be accepted on-site. The high dose flu vaccine will be available in limited supply to those who are 65+. This event is only available to those 19 years of age and older. Vaccination for those under 19 is available at the health department.
