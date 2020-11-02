Expo to host Annual Calico Arts and Crafts Holiday Show

Moultrie, Ga. (WALB) - The Calico Holiday Arts and Crafts Show will be on November 14 and 15, 2020. Located just four miles Southeast of Highway 319 on Highway 133, the annual show offers fine arts, handmade crafts, and hand-decorated items as well as a wide selection of mouth-watering food and refreshments.
No matter if you are looking to add holiday cheer to our home or yard, add a new piece of jewelry to your wardrobe, or add to your collection of art, you can find what you are looking for at the Calico Arts and Crafts Holiday Show.
Located in Moultrie, this one-stop shopping extravaganza allows you the opportunity to shop just in time for Thanksgiving and Christmas. Featuring the finest crafters in the business, this show hosts exceptional quality ensured through a jury process.
The Calico Arts and Crafts Holiday Show is an anticipated shopping event for those that appreciate beautiful home and garden décor to blown glass and antiques to whimsical painted children’s furniture and accessories, all together in one location. Visitors are sure to find holiday children’s clothing, hand-painted ornaments, beautiful yard signage, and other holiday decorations. Pick out your favorite birdhouse, stocking, or favorite treat to enjoy with your family. Our food vendors offer a wide variety of choices which means you won’t leave hungry!
Due to current health recommendations, visitors are encouraged to wear a mask while inside the buildings and while communicating with other visitors and vendors. The show site has been enhanced to include hand sanitizing and hand washing stations, increased space between vendors, and a larger food court. Vendors will have greater amounts of inventory so that no matter when visitors arrive, a large selection of products will be available.
Hours on Saturday the 14th are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday the 15th. Adult Admission is $5.00 and children 10 and under are free with an adult. Parking is free. Sorry, no pets allowed.
