Expo to host Annual Calico Arts and Crafts Holiday Show

The Calico Arts and Crafts Holiday Show is an anticipated shopping event for those that appreciate beautiful home and garden décor to blown glass and antiques to whimsical painted children’s furniture and accessories, all together in one location. Visitors are sure to find holiday children’s clothing, hand-painted ornaments, beautiful yard signage, and other holiday decorations. Pick out your favorite birdhouse, stocking, or favorite treat to enjoy with your family. Our food vendors offer a wide variety of choices which means you won’t leave hungry!