Commissioner believes better quality of life could reduce crime in Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany commissioners believe a better quality of life could help reduce crime in Albany.
Commissioner Demetrious Young weighed in on this after a shooting in his Ward killed a 25-year-old man.
“If we can just hold on and hang on through this, I think we’ll see a better day,” said Young.
Young believes there’s hope for us all, including for Ward 6, after the pandemic.
The shooting happened in the 2500 block of South Jackson Street Sunday and claimed the life of Tony Moses.
Police said Moses was shot near the armpit. He ran inside a nearby home and collapsed and was taken to Phoebe where he was later pronounced dead.
His body has been taken to the crime lab.
Police said there have been no arrests, no motive has been identified and there is no information on suspects at this time, but police are actively investigating the case to get answers.
Commissioner Young said a healthier and more stable community with growing businesses and housing will help reduce crimes like the shooting. He said focusing on the quality of life in Albany could make a world of difference.
Commissioners are working on this through a quality of life subcommittee right now.
"A lot about code enforcement and housing. We had the director of Albany Housing come on the call and we talked to him about some of their best practices. We’re looking at community economic development to partner with them to create more homeowners. Homeowners always are a hallmark of stable communities,” said Young.
Commissioner Young believes poverty, lack of schools in Ward 6 and other aspects are attributing to the crime rate.
The committee is still fairly new and they meet every two weeks.
Young hopes more actions will come from the meetings to prevent crimes like Sunday’s that claimed the life of Moses.
Moses' death marks the seventeenth homicide in Dougherty County this year.
According to Albany police, two of them were in Ward 6.
