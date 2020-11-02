Albany Economic Development Commission elects new president

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On Monday, the Albany-Dougherty Economic Development Commission elected its new president and CEO.
People filed into the Albany Museum of Art Monday afternoon to meet Jana Dyke, the finalist for the position.
The commission’s chairperson, Cynthia George, said Dyke’s application stood out from the rest.
“We wanted someone that had new ideas, that could advance where we are and look to the future and come up with creative ways that we can market our community and market our business community for business expansion. We wanted someone who had a little marketing experience as well, and someone that could take all of the assets that we have and, and market those to a much broader bigger audience and sell Albany and South Georgia to the rest of the country and the world,” said George.
Dyke is an Albany native and Lee County High School graduate.
Since she’s familiar with the area, she said she has confidence in south Georgia businesses, despite the pandemic.
“Economic development in South Georgia has continued to prosper with the rural initiatives that our governor and others have put in place. They have been phenomenal during the COVID impacts that we’ve had. I think with every community, we’re all just trying to just determine what’s best for the residents of the community and the businesses as an industry. So, just staying in touch with them and ensuring that we as a commission, are providing the services that they need is really kind of the most important thing at this point in time,” said Dyke.
Although she said she knows the people of Albany, Dyke said she wants to introduce herself to stakeholders and advocate for South Georgia.
“Initially I would like to meet with all the stakeholders in the community and just get to learn what they’re looking for and what the vision is for the commission and, and just try to determine a trajectory for us. Phenomenal groundwork has already been laid, it’s just going to be adding into that,” said Dyke.
