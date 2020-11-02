Albany Economic Development Commission elects new president

“Economic development in South Georgia has continued to prosper with the rural initiatives that our governor and others have put in place. They have been phenomenal during the COVID impacts that we’ve had. I think with every community, we’re all just trying to just determine what’s best for the residents of the community and the businesses as an industry. So, just staying in touch with them and ensuring that we as a commission, are providing the services that they need is really kind of the most important thing at this point in time,” said Dyke.