Horse found dead after apparent shooting in Ocilla

OCILLA, Ga. (WALB) - An Ocilla man is searching for answers after he says his horse was shot and killed outside of his barn on Thursday.
“My son named him Pretty Boy. He was a stud painted brown and white. A beautiful animal,” said Mark Taibi.
Mark Taibi has been around horses for most of his life.
For the last eight years, he raised and cared for Pretty Boy at his home on Hickory Road in Ocilla.
On Thursday, Oct. 29, Taibi went into town to run some quick errands.
When he returned home he found Pretty Boy in front of his barn, dead from what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the neck.
Taibi says it’s difficult to understand why anyone would do something like this.
“I just can’t comprehend why somebody would even hurt an animal, any animal. But I just can’t comprehend why somebody would shoot that animal that hasn’t ever done anything to them that was just grazing out in the pasture.”
Taibi said he contacted the Irwin County Sheriff’s Office to help find the person responsible.
We also reached out to the sheriff’s office, but have not been given any details at this time.
Taibi said he hopes anyone who might have information speaks out.
“I miss seeing him every morning when I get up and every evening before I go lay back down. So if anybody has any information about this please come forward.”
Taibi urged anyone with information regarding the death of his horse to contact the Irwin County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 468-7459.
