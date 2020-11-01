1 in custody after standoff in Dawson

DAWSON, Ga. (WALB) - One person has been arrested after a standoff, according to the Terrell County Sheriff’s Office.
It happened on the 1200 block of Askew Drive around 11:55 p.m. on Sunday.
Sheriff John Bowen said it started as a domestic dispute that resulted in Fredrick Murray,45, firing a gunshot at two people while they were trying to escape.
Murray barricaded himself inside the home and surrendered two hours later before SWAT arrived, according to Sheriff Bowens.
The suspect was taken into custody around 2:50 p.m., the sheriff’s office reported.
The sheriff’s office said it was not a hostage situation.
Bowens said Murray is facing two counts of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.