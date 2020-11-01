Crisp Co. deputy dies after contracting COVID-19 on duty

“On behalf of the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office, I extend my deepest condolences to the loved ones of Corporal Avery Hillman. Corporal Hillman served this community for over 30 years, and we will never forget his sacrifice. I want to thank the entire medical team involved in his care. This tragedy is yet another reminder of the sacrifices men and women in law enforcement make every day. I am indebted to the first responders who continue to put themselves at risk to serve our community,” stated Sheriff Billy Hancock.