Game of the Week: Brookwood @ SGA

DAMASCUS, Ga. (WALB) - Week number 9 brings us a small school battle with a lot of hype, two teams looking to make a deep run within GISA play.
Southwest Georgia Academy is looking to match their best start in the past decade at 7-1 with a win on Friday while Brookwood enters riding a two game winning streak.
The Warriors were looking to pull the upset on the road and spoil SGA’s homecoming.
A rivalry that dates back to the early 1970′s, the Boys from Thomasville holding the edge in each of the last four years and even won each of the last three meetings by double digits.
On Friday we find two teams surging at a good time and for both, it’s a night to get better, notch a big win and stay hot as the calendar flips to November.
“The styles of play are so very very different so I think both would say that when they have the ball that’s probably an advantage," said Brookwood head coach Shane Boggs. "In the end, football, offensive football, it is about getting the ball to playmakers in open space but it is also about protecting the ball so I would imagine whoever does the best job of protecting the ball will have a great chance to win.”
“Even though we maybe have won some games here of late, but like we tell them every practice, you can’t live off of last week, this is a new week, a new game and it’s going to be a stadium full of people," said SGA head coach Daniel McFather. It being homecoming I know they’re going to bring a big crowd so it’s going to be a good night for football.”
Kickoff is set for 7pm from Damascus.
