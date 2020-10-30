Week 9: Friday night football scores and schedules

SOUTHWEST Ga. (WALB) - Friday’s Game of the Week matches two GISA teams in Southwest Georgia, Academy and Brookwood. SGA looks to earn its seventh win of the year during homecoming while Brookwood hopes to play spoiler and clinch its third straight win. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. from Damascus.
Paige Dauer and Kyle Logan will have your highlights and final scores from Friday’s games on WALB News 10 at 11.
- Brookwood @ SGA
- Houston County @ Lee County
- Wayne County @ Coffee
- Dade Christian, Fla. @ Bainbridge
- Cook @ Thomasville
- Worth County @ Fitzgerald
- Miller County @ Baconton Charter
- Camden County @ Colquitt County
- Tift County @ Lowndes
- Northside, Warner Robins @ Valdosta
- Mitchell County @ Seminole County
- Crisp County @ Jackson
- Early County @ Berrien
- Calhoun County @ Randolph-Clay
- Brooks County @ Charlton County
- Clinch County @ Atkinson County
- Turner County @ Lanier County
- FINAL SCORE: Wilcox County 46, Dooly County 7
- Tiftarea @ Terrell Academy
- Twiggs Academy @ Crisp Academy
- FINAL SCORE: Windsor Academy 26, Westwood 0
