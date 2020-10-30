U.S. Georgia Senate candidate visits Cordele

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) -An educator and candidate in the U.S. Georgia Senate Special Election is wrapping a campaign stop in Cordele.
Kandiss Taylor is one of 20 candidates vying for the seat currently held by Kelly Loeffler. Taylor held a meet and greet at Smoakies Bar-B-Que Thursday.
Taylor said she hasn’t held an elected position before but is the candidate for the job.
“I came to Cordele because I was invited here by one of my friends that found me on social media. My message to South Georgia is that we need representation like us in government," Taylor said. "I’m tired of choosing the lesser of evils and not being represented myself and I decided to run so that I can be a voice for the people.”
Her next meet and greet will be on Saturday in Troup County and Heard County
She said she will have been to all 159 counties in the past seven months after Saturday.
