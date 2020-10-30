A treat for Halloween

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Beautiful fall conditions of sunshine, cool temperatures and a light breeze covered SGA Friday afternoon. This tranquil weather pattern extends through the weekend although clouds increase late Saturday into early Sunday with a few sprinkles around. Otherwise staying dry and cool with highs low-mid 70s and lows low-upper 50s.
It’s a busy weekend with Halloween, the end of daylight savings time and a blue moon. Not blue in color but it’s the second full moon of the month aka Blue Moon aka the Full Hunter’s Moon. Also in the night sky Mars dazzles look to the east and you’ll see a big bright star that’s unmistakably red.
Early week brings our next cold front which ushers in a reinforcing shot of drier and much cooler air. Temperatures drop about 10-15 degrees with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s then upper 30s Tuesday. The brief chill relaxes the rest of the week with highs back into the 70s and lows in the 50s. The extended dry stretch continues.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.