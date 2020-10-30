Pink beer helps raise money for mammograms

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -Pink beer is helping bring awareness to breast cancer, as Horizons Community Solutions, Pretoria Fields, and WALB helped host “Tap Into A Good Cause.”
Organizers said the Breast Cancer Awareness Month event recognizes breast cancer survivors and brings attention to the importance of getting a mammogram.
They told us the Thursday night money count isn’t final, but their goal was to raise $10,000 for mammograms.
Horizons CEO Cynthia George said during the pandemic, cancer screening rates have been down, “So we’ll be able to provide a hundred mammograms for women in Dougherty County and the surrounding area. So there are a lot of women who they don’t have insurance, or they don’t have the plan to cover a mammogram, so that’s where Horizons really comes in to play.”
Everything from live music and pink beer was at Thursday’s event.
George said they hope to host more events like this throughout the year and again next October.
