Phoebe Reports Friday Oct. 30 COVID-19 Numbers

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - As of noon Friday, these were Phoebe’s COVID-19 numbers:
- Total COVID-19 Patients in Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 33
- Total COVID-19 Patients in Phoebe Sumter Medical Center – 3
- Total COVID-19 Patients in Phoebe Worth Medical Center – 0
- Total Inpatients Recovered – 1,344
- Total Positive Deaths from Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 162
- Total Positive Deaths from Phoebe Sumter – 42
“We are proud not only to continue to lead the fight against COVID-19 in the communities served by Phoebe hospitals, but also to help other communities," said Scott Steiner, Phoebe Putney Health System President & Chief Executive Officer.
“Of the 36 COVID-19 patients currently being cared for in our hospitals, 11 of them were transferred to us from hospitals outside our typical service area. That means our number of hospitalized “local” patients is near its lowest point since the beginning of the pandemic, a positive indication of reduced transmission in our area.”
"However, the fact that hospitalizations are up in nearby communities is concerning, and increasing numbers in Georgia point to a third wave of cases statewide,” Steiner said.
“Nationally, the United States recorded its worst work so far for virus cases with more than 500,000 new diagnoses over the past week. That is a sobering statistic and a stark reminder that we are far from putting COVID-19 behind us. Without continuing to follow proper precautions, we could quickly mirror much of the rest of the country and see a dangerous resurgence in cases in southwest Georgia. Now is certainly no time to let our guard down.”
