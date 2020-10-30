Phoebe to host free flu shot event Saturday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -Phoebe is calling all women to fight off the flu and bring awareness to woman’s health.
Phoebe leaders are gearing up to host their 15th annual women’s health event on Saturday.
They will be giving out free flu shots, masks, bags of food, and more.
In previous years, Phoebe tested blood pressures and more but COVID-19 put a stop to that.
This year it will be a drive-thru with no touching for everyone’s safety during the pandemic.
Darrell Sabbs is the Community Benefits Coordinator with Phoebe.
“We want to celebrate women and we want to celebrate breast cancer in the survivor-ship of it. We do it every year for women and during Father’s Day we do it for men," said Sabbs.
It will take place at ASU’s West campus near the Physical Education and Athletics building from 9 a.m. to noon.
This is open to anyone who comes by, not just women, but men and children too.
It’s in partnership with Albany State University, Feeding the Valley, and others.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.