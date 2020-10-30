Over half of active registered Lee Co. voters cast ballots

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Election officials told us early voting turnout was good during the three-week advanced voting period that ended Friday at 5 p.m.
On Friday, the final day of early voting, 835 people voted in-person in Lee County.
Also, 66 percent of absentee ballots that were sent out by mail has come back.
Election officials told us 54 percent of active registered voters in Lee County have voted and they expect that number to increase on Election Day.
“But I do think that we’ll still be busy on Election Day. In 2016, we hit 80.10 percent turnout here in Lee County and I don’t expect it to be any less with this election than it was in 2016. I think the voters need to be prepared to possibly wait in line hopefully not long lines but they need to be prepared to wait,” Elections Supervisor Veronica Johnson said.
Johnson said she hopes for no more than a 30-minute wait at some of their larger precincts.
She asked if you’re heading to the polls on Tuesday, to be patient.
If you received an absentee ballot but now want to vote in person, your absentee ballot can still be canceled on Election Day.
You just have to bring it with you to your precinct.
