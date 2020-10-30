Impacts of the time change on mental health

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A reminder that Daylight Saving Time ends this Sunday, Nov. 1.
The time changes can have an impact on your mental health. We spoke to the executive director of behavioral health at Memorial Hospital in Savannah. She says people can benefit from the time change because they enjoy having more time in the evening.
However, the loss of sunlight can have a negative impact on people. It can trigger those with seasonal affective disorder as well as causing an in depression.
“Not having as much sun exposure can really impact our circadian rhythm as far as sleeping, it could impact our vitamin D creating a deficiency. So all of those things could create that physiologically change where we feel more tired or we might feel sad because we don’t have the sunlight which would really kind of bust us with natural endorphins,” Behavioral Health Service Executive Director Lindse Murphy said.
Murphy says it takes about three days for your body to adjust to the time change.
