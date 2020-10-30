“He’s one of us,” Thomasville player with cerebral palsy gets on-field action, kicks extra point

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The highlight of the Thomasville Bulldogs week perhaps came Thursday when one of the program’s biggest fans had the chance to take the field in the team’s JV game.
It was a really special scene in the City of Roses Thursday night when junior Russell Dickerson was tapped to kick the extra point after the team’s opening touchdown. Russell has cerebral palsy.
Russell’s sister posted a video of the kick to Facebook, showing the incredible moment.
After the kick, which was quite strong, the team crowded around him, celebrating the moment.
Russell goes to every practice --he has his own locker in the locker room and loves being a part of the team.
After some impressive kicks in practice, coach Zach Grage told him he was going to suit up for a kick this year, which led up to Thursday’s special moment.
The coach says it meant just as much for his team as it did for Russell.
“A lot of times people are looking at it like, look at what you’re doing for this kid, this is great, he’ll never forget it,” Grage says. "Well, I want to flip the script. It’s what Russ is able to do for us and our program.
The coach tells WCTV his team is close-knit. They like to keep things tight inside these walls, but he’s happy to share the joy with others.
