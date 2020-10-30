Gov. Kemp extends public health emergency

ATLANTA, Ga. (WALB) - On Friday, October 30, 2020, Governor Brian P. Kemp signed Executive Order 10.30.20.01 and Executive Order 10.30.20.02.
This extends the public health state of emergency through December 9, and renews the current COVID-19 restrictions with minimal changes to the sections on Healthcare and Governments.
The Order extending the public health state of emergency (10.30.20.01) is effective immediately.
Executive Order 10.30.20.02 takes effect on November 1 at 12:00 AM and runs through November 15 at 11:59 PM.
The Governor’s executive orders are available to be read here.
