GA early voting sets more records

ATLANTA, Ga. (WALB) - Georgia voters have turned out in record numbers to vote during the state’s gold-standard three weeks of early in-person voting. As the November 3 general election approaches, Georgia continues to break records in absentee by-mail voting and early, in-person voting, said Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.
There are a little over 7.5 million registered voters in Georgia.
Ballots Cast as of noon on October 30, 2020
Total Number of Ballots Cast: 3,708,214
Total Number of Early, In-Person Ballots Cast Today: 70,006
Total Number of Early, In-Person Ballots Cast: 2,538,125
Total Number of Absentee By Mail Ballots Cast: 1,170,089
Ballots Cast as of Close of Polls on November 3, 2016
Total Number of Ballots Cast: 2,110,804
Total Number of Early, In-Person Ballots Cast: 1,945,763
Total Number of Absentee By Mail Ballots Cast: 165,041
Percent Increases*:
Percentage Increase in Total Turnout to Date: 71%
Percentage Increase in Total Early, In-Person Turnout to Date: 27%
Percentage Increase in Absentee By Mail Ballots Accepted to Date: 598%
*Percentage Increases Compare Close of Polls Data for the 18th Day of Early Voting in 2020 and 2016
Georgia is recognized as a national leader in elections. It was the first state in the country to implement the trifecta of automatic voter registration, at least 16 days of early voting (which has been called the “gold standard”), and no-excuse absentee voting. Georgia continues to set records for voter turnout and election participation, seeing the largest increase in average turnout of any other state in the 2018 midterm election and record primary turnout in 2020, with over 1.1 million absentee by mail voters and over 1.2 million in-person voters utilizing Georgia’s new, secure, paper ballot voting system.
